Sarfaraz Ahmed Gets Clean Bowled By His 5-Year-Old Son | WATCH

Former Pakistan cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed was a prolific batter. He has amassed over 2,000 runs in the Test as well as ODIs. He is known to have smashed renowned bowlers across the park but Sarfaraz was bowled out at his own backyard. The bowler was none other than his five-year-old son Abdullah.

A video of the incident was shared on social media and it has gone viral. The clip opens with a crowd gathered for a street cricket match. A man is seen handing over the ball to young Abdullah and asking him to bowl his father. Sarfaraz swings the bat but it was of no use. The ball hits the wicket, following which we see Sarfaraz smiling. “Shabash Beta Abba ki he wicket he ura di (Well done child, you bowled your father),” read the tweet accompanying the video.

While a user called Abdullah “future star of Pakistan cricket”,

some adored how Sarfaraz Ahmed was smiling after getting bowled.

While fans would love to watch Abdullah walk in his father’s

footsteps, Sarfaraz isn’t keen about making his son a cricketer. In an interview with a local media channel, Sarfaraz shared that though his son is passionate about playing the sport, his personal experiences are coming in the way, Pakistan Cricket reported.

“Actually, being a cricketer, I suffered many things that I

don’t want Abdullah to face. It’s human nature. Being a cricketer, I want my brother or son to be selected immediately. Otherwise, it hurts,” he said.

Sarfaraz played his best during the 2017 Champions Trophy, when he led his national side to a title-winning run. Under Sarfaraz’s captaincy, Pakistan defeated the Indian cricket team in the final to lift the Champions Trophy. In his career, ranging over a period of 14 years, Sarfaraz has played 49 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is for Pakistan.

Sarfaraz also leads the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has a good record as the skipper of the Quetta franchise. Under his leadership, Quetta won the PSL title in 2019 and finished as the runner-up in 2016 and 2017.

