Sarfaraz Ahmed Works Out; Teammate Shadab Khan Takes a Dig at Former Captain

Pakistan’s leggie Shadab Khan teased his senior teammate Sarfaraz Ahmed after an intense workout video featuring members of the national team was shared online by Pakistan Cricket Board.The PCB official Twitter handle had shared a glimpse of the team’s extensive gym session ahead of Pak vs SA series. In the video, the players indulge in weights, strength exercises, treadmills, etc as they sweat it out during training.

Now, Shadab Khan encouraged former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to keep going as he is seen exercising rigorously. According to Khan, the 33-year-old, who was seen working on his abs and doing stretches, is working hard to get a body like Faf Du Plessis. Earlier, the South African batsman had expressed that he expects the Pakistani side to be very tough in the forthcoming series in the port city.

Keep going @SarfarazA_54. He wants to have a body like @faf1307. Jub se Saifi bhai ne Faf ki woh tasveer dekhi hai, inka aim vesi body bnane ka ho gaya hai pic.twitter.com/7m7YwaEul2 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 24, 2021

The young spinner, in another tweet, tagged batsman Imamul Haq and joked that Ahmed has been running two kilometers as well, as a part of his fitness regime. Post this the 33-year-old and the 22-year-old spinner engaged in a light-hearted banter on Twitter. Ahmed replied to Khan’s comment and mentioned that he would like to run with ace batsman Faf du Plessis.

Imam saifi bhai idhr bhe 2 km bhag rahy hain@SarfarazA_54 @ImamUlHaq12 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 23, 2021

Talking about Pakistan’s squad, Shadab who was ruled out of the team owing to his injury concerns has now made his way into the playing XIs after being included in the 17-player squad for the Test series against South Africa.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Shadab Khan will play against 36-year-old Faf Du Plessis' team in Karachi. The Test series will commence on January-26, with the 2nd Test scheduled from February 4 onwards. It will be followed by a three-match T20I series which is set to go on floors from February 11.