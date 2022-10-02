Sarfaraz Khan Now Ahead of Don Bradman In First Class Records After Irani Cup Ton

Sarfaraz Khan’s superb red ball form continues with another century, this time in the Irani Cup against Madhya Pradesh where he managed to score 138 off 178 balls. This inning comes on the back of 134 in Ranji Trophy and 127 in the Duleep Trophy final. At stumps, Sarfaraz’s unbeaten 125 off 126 balls took the Rest of India to 205 for 3 after Mukesh’s swing and scorching pace from young guns Kuldeep Sen (3/41) and Umran Malik (3/25) demolished the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Champions for a meagre 98 in 24.5 overs.

Such has been Mumbaikar’s performance that he even got a salute from his teammate Suryakumar Yadav who watched the whole knock on TV. Meanwhile, Khan’s numbers also took a big spike thanks to his consistent run. He has more runs than the great Don Bradman although he has taken seven more innings to reach that feat. While Bradman had 2927 runs in 22 First Class matches, Khan has 2928 in 29 games. His strike rate is also now the second best in highest first-class strike rates where Bradman still reigns supreme.

Sarfaraz Khan now has one more run than the DON after 43 FC inns

Don Bradman 22 matches, 8 no, 2927 runs, ave 83.63, 100s: 12, 50s: 9

Sarfaraz Khan 29 matches, 7 no, 2928 runs, ave 81.33, 100s: 10, 50s: 8

Note: In his next match in Jan 1930, Bradman made a record unbeaten 452! https://t.co/7HPwPl72fz — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 2, 2022



In the presence of the chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma and his colleague Sunil Joshi, Sarfaraz gave an exhibition of his wide array of strokes that included 19 boundaries and three sixes.

Coming in when the Rest were tottering at 18 for 3, in the post-lunch session, Sarfaraz played one of his most counterpunching knocks to take the stuffing out of Saurashtra attack while adding 185 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with Hanuma Vihari (62 batting off 145 balls).

The hallmark of Sarfaraz’s innings was how he picked the length very early and that enabled him to play late. He played some attractive shots square of the wicket but the manner in which he toyed with domestic doyen Jaydev Unadkat was worth watching.

Unadkat bowled two bouncers at a varied pace. In the first one, he kept his shape to come under the delivery and pulled it uppishly for a six.

The next bouncer from the same spot, he rolled his arms over to keep the pull shot down for a boundary.

It was a late cut-off left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja that brought his century. Later in one over of Jadeja, he repeatedly slog-swept him for three boundaries as Unadkat was forced to open his field to stop boundaries.

