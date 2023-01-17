Sarfaraz Khan Scores Ranji Trophy Ton After India Snub, Netizens Feel 'His Celebration Says Everything'

Last week was tough for young Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, who despite scoring loads of runs in the Ranji Trophy, failed to seal the deal for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. The selectors picked the team for the first two Tests against Australia, but Sarfaraz’s name was missing. This created a lot of uproar on social media with his fans slamming BCCI for overlooking a promising talent.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Sarfaraz was back amongst the runs yet again when he scored another century while playing for Mumbai against Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla. This meant that the Twitterati once again demanded why he was dropped in the first place. Here are some of the top reactions.

Mumbai coach Amol Muzumdar took cap off when Sarfaraz Khan scored the hundred.He knows the pain. pic.twitter.com/hQiNUdnQL3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 17, 2023

Hundred for Sarfaraz Khan, he couldn’t make it into the Test squad but continuing what he has been doing in the last 3 seasons for Mumbai.Sarfaraz is a run machine in Ranji. pic.twitter.com/OO8yjP7B9i — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 17, 2023

Hundred by Sarfaraz Khan - yet another outstanding innings by Sarfaraz, he’s unstoppable at the moment.Mumbai were struggling one stage at 66/4, Sarfaraz came to the rescue once again! pic.twitter.com/y3Fhe4a2DM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 17, 2023

Sarfaraz Khan has 10 hundreds and 5 fifties from the last 25 innings in Ranji Trophy.The celebration says it all. pic.twitter.com/ctKuk9j4cG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 17, 2023

Sarfaraz Khan has 10 centuries in his last 23 innings in Ranji Trophy.Crazy run for Sarfaraz, he’s insane! pic.twitter.com/xq3bTpnKHs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 17, 2023

Coach Amol Mazumdar knows how Sarfaraz Khan will be feeling. pic.twitter.com/LStn9al5ry— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 17, 2023

Sarfaraz Khan has the 2nd highest batting average after Don Bradman. pic.twitter.com/ptYwifu2zd— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 17, 2023

The celebrations of Sarfaraz Khan after completing his Hundred, his celebrations says everything. pic.twitter.com/XUe02FgPol— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 17, 2023

You can ignore talent, but you can’t stop them from shining. Sarfaraz Khan is the best example of this. 👏 pic.twitter.com/JyPDtYqwXj— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) January 17, 2023

Sarfaraz has a mind-boggling average of 80.47 in first-class cricket and has emerged as one of the best batters of the Ranji Trophy in the last couple of years. Still, the Mumbai batter has not been able to secure a spot in the Indian Test side.

