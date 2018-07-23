Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sarfraz Does a Dhoni Against Zimbabwe, Gets Tonked For Six

Updated: July 23, 2018, 4:53 PM IST
Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Getty Images)

With Pakistan in a comfortable position against Zimbabwe during the fifth and final ODI the teams' bilateral series at Bulawayo, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed decided to ditch the wicketkeeping gloves to try his hand at a spell of bowling.

With Fakhar Zaman now keeping, Ahmed bowled the 48th and 50th overs of the innings. While he conceded six runs in his first over, he was hit for a huge six by Zimbabwean batsman Peter Moor in the last over the match. Bowling in an international match for the first time, Ahmed conceded 15 runs in the two overs that he bowled. Pakistan went on to win the match comfortably by 131 runs and complete a 5-0 series whitewash against Zimbabwe.

Ahmed deciding to bowl was reminiscent of the time when former Indian captain MS Dhoni bowled against West Indies in the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy at Johannesburg, where he even picked up the wicket of Travis Dowlin with a nippy in-swinger that crashed into the stumps.

First Published: July 23, 2018, 12:12 PM IST
