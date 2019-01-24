Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sarfraz Extends Apology After Seemingly Racist Taunt at Phehlukwayo

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 24, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has extended a profuse apology via his Twitter account after the stump mics caught him making what seemed to be a racist comment against South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI in Durban on Monday.

Facing heat from players and fans across the globe Sarfraz took to the popular social networking website to extend his apology in a three-part tweet.








Although there has been no official word from ICC yet, Sarfraz is facing the prospect of serious action after his comments.

During South Africa’s chase, in the 37th over, Phehlukwayo got a lucky break as he inside-edged a delivery from Shaheen Afridi to the deep fine leg region for a single. He was batting on 50 at the time and as he got to the non-striker’s end, Sarfraz could be heard saying in Urdu, “Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?”

Literally translated, it means: “Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What has she prayed for your luck?”

The exchange led to an immediate reaction in the commentary box with Mike Haysman asking former Pakistan Ramiz Raja what Sarfraz was saying.

Raja replied, “Difficult really to translate that, it’s a big long sentence.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement post the incident on Wednesday, regretting the 'unfortunate incident' that had taken place in Durban.

“The PCB expresses regret over the remark made by their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and picked up by the stump mic during the second ODI against South Africa in Durban. The PCB neither endorses nor supports any comments that have the potential to cause offence, and firmly reiterates their zero-tolerance approach towards racist comments made; in whatever context.

“This incident has also highlighted the importance and significance of player education and training at all levels. The PCB endeavors to improve their player education programmes to ensure these types of incidents do not happen again.

“Sarfaraz is one of the most respected cricketers in the world. However, captaining Pakistan is a massive honour and any hurtful remarks by any cricketer, let alone the captain, are not acceptable to the PCB.

“The PCB is confident that this incident will not affect the series, which has been played in great spirit with some excellent performances from both side. The PCB is also hopeful that the crowds will continue to turn up in big numbers for the remaining matches to support cricket.”

The ball is now in the court of the match officials to determine if Sarfraz’s comments come under the ICC code of conduct for player behaviour or the ICC's anti-racism code where an offence is described as "any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin."
First Published: January 23, 2019, 11:12 PM IST
