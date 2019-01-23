Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 23, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
Sarfraz Heard Directing Seemingly Racist Taunt at Phehlukwayo

Although there has been no official word from ICC yet, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is facing the prospect of serious action after stump mics caught him making what seemed to be a racist comment against South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI in Durban on Monday.

During South Africa’s chase, in the 37th over, Phehlukwayo got a lucky break as he inside edged a delivery from Shaheen Afridi to the deep fine leg region for a single. He was batting on 50 at the time and as he got to the non-striker’s end, Sarfraz could be heard saying in Urdu, “Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?”

Literally translated, it means: “Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What has she prayed for your luck?”

The exchange led to an immediate reaction in the commentary box with Mike Haysman asking former Pakistan Ramiz Raja what Sarfraz was saying.

Raja replied, “Difficult really to translate that, it’s a big long sentence.”

The ball is now in the court of the match officials to determine if Sarfraz’s comments come under the ICC code of conduct for player behaviour or the ICC's anti-racism code where an offence is described as "any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin."
First Published: January 23, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
