Sarfraz Wants Players to Be Responsible In the Wake of Spot-fixing Allegations

"The PCB plays its part by organizing anti-corruption lectures for us," Ahmed said at a pre-match press conference on Sunday. "I have been in the PCB's auspices since 2006. I have been taking lectures in Under-19, Pakistan A, and since when I joined the Pakistan team. The players have to be responsible. They know what is right and what is wrong. Despite that, if they indulge in such activities, they are shooting themselves in the foot."
The line of questioning came in the aftermath of Al Jazeera’s recent release of documentary series. The Pakistan captain was asked to comment on the pictures of top cricketers with an alleged match- and spot-fixing facilitator in the documentary. One of the pictures showed Umar Akmal looking into a bag handed to him by, as per the documentary, an associate of the facilitator.
However, the 31-year-old was quick to defend his fellow cricketers. "It is not a fault of a player if a stranger, who later turns out to be a crook, asks for a picture and he poses with him for it. If we don't pose for one, we are labeled to be arrogant," he said. On Monday, the PCB called the allegations made by Al-Jazeera in the documentary ‘unsubstantiated’.
The Pakistan skipper had reported an approach to the PCB during Pakistan's series against Sri Lanka in October last year.
After beating Australia 1-0 in the two-match Test series, Pakistan will now be eager to reinforce their No.1 position in the T20 rankings in the upcoming three-match series, which starts on Monday. But the series presents an opportunity for Australia to dethrone their opponents, if they can whitewash the hosts in the series.
First Published: October 24, 2018, 6:50 PM IST