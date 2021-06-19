‘Saturday ko Aana,’ Replies Dinesh Kartik After Wasim Jaffer Asks Him When Will it Stop Raining in Southampton

The final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) will have a delayed start due to persistent drizzle in Southampton. The first day of the contest was washed out, leaving cricket fans across the world disappointed.

The weather forecast states that overcast conditions will remain in Southampton for at least the next 6 days, therefore similar visuals are likely to come in the entire duration of the Test match, that is, from June 18 to June 22. And in addition to this, weather predictions for the reserve day, June 23 are also not very promising.

The chances of a bright English summer are bleak.

International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept June 23 (reserve day) to compensate for any loss of game during the five days of the WTC final. But in worse conditions, if the rain continues and ends up washing out the Test match, both India and New Zealand will share the Test mace.

Soon after BCCI announced that the first session of the Day 1 game has been washed away, it gave way to a meme fest on Twitter. The internet was loaded with hilarious memes on the continuous drizzle in the UK and BCCI and ICC’s decision to hold the finals in England. Former Indian cricketer and domestic legend Wasim Jaffer also shared a meme to represent the current question of Indian cricket fans. Tagging Dinesh Karthik, Jaffer shared a popular meme template of a news anchor reading - ‘the nation wants to know’ and asked the KKR batter when it will stop raining in Southampton.

Veteran batsman-wicketkeeper Karthik, who is currently in the UK to cover the WTC final, responded back with a meme of actor Paresh Rawal, which read ‘Saturday ko aana’ (Come on Saturday).

The forecast is much better for Saturday with Karthik tweeting an image of Hampshire Bowl bated in sunshine early in the morning.

