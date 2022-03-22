SAU vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sheffield Shield 2021/22 match, March 23, 05:30 AM IST

SAU vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021/22 match between South Australia and New South Wales:

South Australia will lock horns with New South Wales in the 22nd match of the Sheffield Sheild 2021-22. The game will be played from March 23 to March 26 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. It will be a battle of laggards as the two teams are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

South Australia are yet to win a game in the tournament. Their five games ended in a draw while they lost two matches. With 14 points, the team is second in the points table. South Australia are heading into the Wednesday game on the back of a draw match with Queensland. Jake Lehmann was the hero for his team as he smacked a century.

New South Wales, on the other hand, are second-last with 20 points from two wins, two losses, and two tie games. The team was up against Western Australia in its last Sheffield match. The game ended in a draw as the batters from both sides ruled the 22-yard pitch.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between South Australia and New South Wales; here is everything you need to know:

SAU vs NSW Telecast

South Australia vs New South Wales game will not telecast in India

SAU vs NSW Live Streaming

The Sheffield Shield 2021/22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SAU vs NSW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide at 05:30 AM IST from March 23 to March 26.

SAU vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jack Edwards

Vice-Captain - Jason Sangha

Suggested Playing XI for SAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harry Nielsen, Baxter Holt

Batters: Jake Weatherald, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Jake Carder, Jack Edwards

All-rounders: Liam Scott

Bowlers: Daniel Drew, Harry Conway, Brendan Doggett

SAU vs NSW Probable XIs:

South Australia: Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt(c), Jake Carder, Daniel Drew, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen(w), Liam Scott, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Daniel Worrall, Samuel Kerber

New South Wales: Matthew Gilkes, Lachlan Hearne, Jason Sangha(c), Jack Edwards, Baxter Holt(w), Chris Tremain, Ryan Hackney, Trent Copeland, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha, Harry Conway

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here