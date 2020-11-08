SAU vs QUN Dream11 Predictions, Sheffield Shield 2020, South Australia vs Queensland: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SAU vs QUN Dream11 Best Picks / SAU vs QUN Dream11 Captain / SAU vs QUN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

South Australia will be taking up on Queensland as the teams proceed towards the ninth outing of the Sheffield Shield 2020-21. The SAU vs QUN outing will be played at the Gliderol Stadium, Glenelg, Adelaide on November 8 at 5.30am IST.

Queensland stands second on the points table, and their aim will be to grab the first position in the score chart. South Australia, on the other hand, are struggling at the 5th position as they have still not claimed a single victory in the league matches so far.

South Australia have played 3 matches, with two concluded in draw while they lost one. Queensland, on the other side, have obtained 10 points from 2 matches, winning both of their previous outings.

All matches of the Sheffield Shield 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

November 8 – 05:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Gliderol Stadium, Glenelg, Adelaide

Sheffield Shield 2020 SAU vs QUN Dream11 team for South Australia vs Queensland

Sheffield Shield 2020 SAU vs QUN Dream11 team for South Australia vs Queensland captain: Marnus Labuschagne

Sheffield Shield 2020 SAU vs QUN Dream11 team for South Australia vs Queensland vice-captain: Travis Head

Sheffield Shield 2020 SAU vs QUN Dream11 team for South Australia vs Queensland wicketkeeper: Brad Davis

Sheffield Shield 2020 SAU vs QUN Dream11 team for South Australia vs Queensland batsmen: Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja

Sheffield Shield 2020 SAU vs QUN Dream11 team for South Australia vs Queensland all-rounders: Travis Head, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser

Sheffield Shield 2020 SAU vs WAU Dream11 team for South Australia vs Queensland bowlers: Chadd Sayers, Lloyd Pope, Mark Steketee

SAU vs QUN Sheffield Shield 2020, South Australia playing 11 against Queensland: Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherald, Brad Davis, Travis Head(c), Callum Ferguson, Harry Nielsen(w), Liam Scott, Chadd Sayers, Wes Agar, Daniel Worrall, Lloyd Pope

SAU vs QUN Sheffield Shield 2020, Queensland playing 11 against South Australia: Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja(c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (w), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson