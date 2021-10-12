SAU vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Australian Domestic One-day cup 2021 match, October 13, 05:00 am IST

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australian Domestic One-day cup 2021 match between South Australia and Queensland:South Australia will lock horns with Queensland in the second match of the Australian Domestic One-day cup 2021. The match will be played at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide at 05:00 am IST on October 13, Wednesday.

South Australia got off to a dismal start in the 50-over competition. The team lost its first match to Western Australia by 78 runs as they failed to chase a score of 353 runs in their 50 overs. After a poor start, South Australia will now be hoping to cause a turnaround in their second game.

Queensland, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the One-day Cup on Wednesday. The team will fancy securing a win to set a fine tone for the fixtures to follow. Overall, the team has won three out of their last five competitive games across various formats.

Ahead of the match between South Australia and Queensland; here is everything you need to know:

SAU vs QUN Telecast

South Australia vs Queensland game will not be telecasted in India.

SAU vs QUN Live Streaming

The match between South Australia and Queensland will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SAU vs QUN Match Details

South Australia will face Queensland at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide at 05:00 am IST on October 13, Wednesday.

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Usman Khawaja

Vice-Captain:Alex Carey

Suggested Playing XI for SAU vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey

Batters: Sam Heazlett, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja

All-rounders: Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Mark Steketee, Daniel Worrall, Mitchell Swepson

SAU vs QUN Probable XIs:

South Australia: Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Ryan Gibson, Samuel Kerber, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Worrall, Kane Richardson, Wes Agar

Queensland: Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Blake Edwards, Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth

