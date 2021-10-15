SAU vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sheffield Shield 2021 match, October 15, 5:30 am IST

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021 match between South Australia and Queensland: The third match of the Sheffield Shield 2021 will witness an interesting game of cricket between South Australia and Queensland. The match will start at 5:30 am IST on October 15, Friday at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Both the teams had a similar start to the competition.

South Australia were up against Western Australia in the first game. The fixture ended in a tie as Western Australia scored 465 and 292 runs respectively while South Australia ended up with 492 runs in their only batting innings. Skipper Travis Head was the shining star for South Australia in their first game as he slammed 163 runs off 215 balls.

Queensland’s first game was against Tasmania also ended in a draw. For Queensland, Bryce Street and Jimmy Peirson were phenomenal with the bat as they slammed a century each.

Ahead of the match between South Australia and Queensland; here is everything you need to know:

SAU vs QUN Telecast

South Australia vs Queensland game will not be telecasted in India

SAU vs QUN Live Streaming

The Sheffield Shield 2021 games are streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SAU vs QUN Match Details

The Sheffield Shield 2021 match between South Australia will face Queensland at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 5:30 am IST on October 15, Friday.

SAU vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bryce Street

Vice-Captain: Marnus Labuschagne,

Suggested Playing XI for SAU vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey

Batters: Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Bryce Street

All-rounders: Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Michael Neser

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Daniel Worrall

SAU vs QUN Probable XIs:

South Australia: Ryan Gibson, Samuel Kerber, Nathan McAndrew, Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Daniel Worrall, Kane Richardson, Wes Agar, Travis Head

Queensland: Jimmy Peirson, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Bryce Street, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Marnus Labuschagne

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here