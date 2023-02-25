CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » News » SAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Marsh Cup 2022-23 match, February 26, 5:00 AM IST
1-MIN READ

SAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Marsh Cup 2022-23 match, February 26, 5:00 AM IST

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 18:24 IST

Adelaide

SAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction (AFP Image)

SAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction (AFP Image)

Check here SAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Marsh Cup 2022-23 match between South Australia and Victoria. Also, check the schedule of the South Australia vs Victoria match.

South Australia will meet Victoria in their final group-league fixture of The Marsh Cup. The highly anticipated 50-over battle is slated to take place on February 26 at the Adelaide Oval. Looking at the current scenario of the points table, it is a must-win situation for either state to secure their place in the final. South Australia and Victoria are currently sharing the same points (13 points) with the former occupying a better place based on their superior net run rate. However, it doesn’t quite matter right now as only a victory can punch their ticket to the summit game, which is scheduled for March 8.

South Australia endured a disastrous 7-wicket defeat in their last Marsh Cup game against Western Australia. They managed to post just 210 runs on the board with the top order suffering a massive collapse. On the other hand, Victoria will head to the game high on confidence thanks to their commanding 9-wicket victory against Queensland in the last match. Opener Matt Short shone on the occasion and played a match-winning knock of 108 runs off 94 deliveries.

Ahead of the match between South Australia and Victoria, here is everything you need to know:

SAU vs VCT Telecast

South Australia vs Victoria game will not be telecasted in India.

SAU vs VCT Live Streaming

Marsh Cup 2022-23 will be streamed live on cricket.com.au.

SAU vs VCT Match Details

SAU vs VCT match will be played at the Adelaide Oval at 5:00 AM IST on February 26, Sunday.

SAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Marsh Cup 2022-23 match between South Australia and Victoria:

SAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Matthew Short

Vice-Captain - Nathan McSweeney

Suggested Playing XI for SAU vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper

Batters: Marcus Harris, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, James Seymour

All-rounders: Nathan McSweeney, Will Sutherland, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Xavier A Crone, Henry Thornton, Spencer Johnson

SAU vs VCT Probable XIs:

South Australia: Jake Carder, Henry Hunt, Nathan McSweeney, Jake Lehmann (c), Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Spencer Johnson.

Victoria: James Seymour, Matthew Short, Marcus Harris (c), Travis Dean, Campbell Kellaway, Will Sutherland, Sam Harper (wk), Sam Elliott, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Jack Prestwidge, Xavier A Crone.

Get the latest Cricket News here

Tags:
  1. dream11
  2. south australia
  3. victoria
first published:February 25, 2023, 18:24 IST
last updated:February 25, 2023, 18:24 IST
Read More