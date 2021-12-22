SAU vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match, December 22, 09:00 AM IST

SAU vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Saurashtra and Vidarbha: The third quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will witness a clash between Saurashtra and Vidarbha. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 09:00 AM IST on December 22, Wednesday.

Vidarbha formed a part of Elite Group A in the league stage. The team won three of their five group games to finish in second place. The team then played an extra match in the form of a pre-quarter-final against Tripura to secure a place in the quarter-final. The match saw Vidarbha securing a win by 34 runs owing to brilliant performances by Atharva Taide and Yash Thakur.

Saurashtra, on the other hand, were sensational during the league stage of the 50-over competition. The team finished at the top of the points table in the Elite Group C. Saurashtra have won all their five games and are undefeated so far. The team will be hoping to continue the fabulous performance in the knockout round also.

Ahead of the match between Saurashtra and Vidarbha; here is everything you need to know:

SAU vs VID Telecast

SAU vs VID match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

SAU vs VID Live Streaming

SAU vs VID match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SAU vs VID Match Details

The SAU vs VID match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 09:00 AM IST on December 22, Wednesday.

SAU vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Atharva Taide

Vice-Captain- Harvik Desai

Suggested Playing XI for SAU vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harvik Desai

Batters: Faiz Fazal, Arpit Vasavada, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Chetan Sakariya

SAU vs VID Probable XIs:

Saurashtra: Yuvraj Chudasama, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (c), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Darshan Nalkande, Lalit Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Apoorv Wankhade, Aditya Sarwate

