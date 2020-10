SAU vs WAU Dream11 Predictions, Sheffield Shield 2020, South Australia vs Western Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SAU vs WAU Dream11 Best Picks / SAU vs WAU Dream11 Captain / SAU vs WAU Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The opening match of the Sheffield Shield 2020 will feature South Australia going up against Western Australia. In their previous five encounters, WAU has won the contest four times.

The only win SA had came in the most recent clash which happened in February. Both teams have some serious talent on their sides, and will be looking to start their campaign with a win. Jake Weatherald and Shaun Marsh, having brilliant past records, are the batsmen to watch out for. The match is scheduled to begin at 05:30 am IST on October 10 at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

SAU vs WAU Sheffield Shield 2020, South Australia vs Western Australia Live Streaming

All matches of the Sheffield Shield 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

October 10 – 05:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Sheffield Shield 2020 SAU vs WAU Dream11 team for South Australia vs Western Australia

Captain: Shaun Marsh

Vice-captain: Callum Ferguson

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batsmen: Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Shaun Marsh, Tom Cooper

All-rounders: Nick Winter, Wes Agar, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Chadd Sayers, Matthew Kelly, David Moody

SAU vs WAU Sheffield Shield 2020, South Australia playing 11 against Western Australia: Alex Carey (WK), Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Tom Cooper, Alex Ross, Jake Lehmann, Nick Winter, Daniel Drew, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope, Chadd Sayers

SAU vs WAU Sheffield Shield 2020, Western Australia playing 11 against South Australia: Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Whiteman (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Kelly, David Moody, Lance Morris, Liam O'Connor