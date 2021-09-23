SAU vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Sheffield Shield match, September 24 6:00 AM IST

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and Western Australia: South Australia take on Western Australia at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide in the Sheffield Shield Series 2021/22. In a head to head battle whenthe last five timesthe two sides have locked horns, Western Australia have won three matches, South Australia claimed victory in one and one match ended in a draw.

Travis Head leads South Australia against Shaun Marsh’s Western Australia and the clash will surely be one to watch out for. While South Australia will aim to start fresh after a disappointing last season, Western Australia will look to continue their dominance in the series. With both sides equipped with talent and experience, the clash will surely be entertaining and fans here can check the Sheffield Shield SAU vs WAU Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

SAU vs WAU Telecast

The Sheffield Shield matches will not be telecasted in India.

SAU vs WAU Live Streaming

The Sheffield Shield match between SAU vs WAU will be streamed live on Kayo and Cricket Australia’s official website cricket.com.au as well as Cricket Australia’s official app.

SAU vs WAU Match Details

The match between SAU vs WAU will be played on Friday, September 24, at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide. The game will start at 6:00 AM (IST).

SAU vs WAU Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Shaun Marsh

Vice-Captain: Travis Head

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carrey, Josh Inglis

Batters: Jake Weatherland, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Cameron Bancroft

All-Rounders: Hilton Cartwright, Samuel Kerber

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Jhye Richardson, Nick Winter

South Australia vs Western Australia probable XI:

South Australia Predicted Starting line-up: Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherland, Travis Head (C), Alex Carrey (WK), Nick Winter, David Grant, Samuel Kerber, S Johnson, Daniel Worell, Wes Agar, Nathan McAndrew

Western Australia Predicted Starting line-up: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Green, Shaun Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris, Cameron Gannon, Corey Rocchiccioli

