SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Predictions, Australia Women’s ODD 2021, South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Going ahead with the 3rd game of the ongoing Women’s National Cricket League 2021, the South Australia Scorpions will be up against Tasmania Women on February 5, when the two teams will clash it out at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra at 4:30 AM IST.

This will be the first match for the South Australia Scorpions in this tournament. Their campaign was a disappointing one in the last season, having won just one match out of their 8 games. However, things might change this season for the team.

On the other hand, the Tasmania Women have already played and won against ACT Meteors in the 2nd game of the season. The SAU-W vs TAS-W match is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST.

SAU-W vs TAS-W: Live Streaming and telecast

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of Australian Women’s Domestic One Day tournament 2021. However, they can be live streamed online on FanCode app and website.

SAU-W vs TAS-W: Live Score

SAU-W vs TAS-W: Match Details

The South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women match will be played on Friday, February 5. The match will start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the EPC Solar Park, Canberra.

SAU-W vs TAS-W dream 11 team

SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women captain: Nicola Carey

SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women vice-captain: Megan Schutt

SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women wicket keeper: Rachel Priest, Tegan McPharlin

SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women batsmen: Sasha Moloney, Bridget Patterson, Courtney Webb, Naomi Stalenberg

SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women all-rounders: Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath

SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women bowlers: Samantha Bates, Belinda Vakarewa, Megan Schutt

SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 South Australian Scorpions probable 11 against Tasmania Women: Tegan McPharlin (wk), Bridget Patterson, Annie O’Neil, Courtney Webb, Amanda Wellington, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Ellen Falconer, Darcie Brown, Samantha Betts, Eliza Doddridge

SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 Tasmania Women probable 11 against South Australian Scorpions: Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Corinne Hall, Emma Thompson, Emily Smith (wk), Belinda Vajarewa, Amy Smith, Samantha Bates