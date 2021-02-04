- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Predictions, Australia Women’s ODD 2021, South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Best Picks / SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Captain / SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 4, 2021, 6:27 PM IST
Going ahead with the 3rd game of the ongoing Women’s National Cricket League 2021, the South Australia Scorpions will be up against Tasmania Women on February 5, when the two teams will clash it out at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra at 4:30 AM IST.
This will be the first match for the South Australia Scorpions in this tournament. Their campaign was a disappointing one in the last season, having won just one match out of their 8 games. However, things might change this season for the team.
On the other hand, the Tasmania Women have already played and won against ACT Meteors in the 2nd game of the season. The SAU-W vs TAS-W match is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST.
SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women: Live Streaming and telecast
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of Australian Women’s Domestic One Day tournament 2021. However, they can be live streamed online on FanCode app and website.
SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women: Match Details
The South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women match will be played on Friday, February 5. The match will start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the EPC Solar Park, Canberra.
SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, dream 11 team, South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women
SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women captain: Nicola Carey
SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women vice-captain: Megan Schutt
SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women wicket keeper: Rachel Priest, Tegan McPharlin
SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women batsmen: Sasha Moloney, Bridget Patterson, Courtney Webb, Naomi Stalenberg
SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women all-rounders: Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath
SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction South Australian Scorpions vs Tasmania women bowlers: Samantha Bates, Belinda Vakarewa, Megan Schutt
SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 South Australian Scorpions probable 11 against Tasmania Women: Tegan McPharlin (wk), Bridget Patterson, Annie O’Neil, Courtney Webb, Amanda Wellington, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Ellen Falconer, Darcie Brown, Samantha Betts, Eliza Doddridge
SAU-W vs TAS-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 Tasmania Women probable 11 against South Australian Scorpions: Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Corinne Hall, Emma Thompson, Emily Smith (wk), Belinda Vajarewa, Amy Smith, Samantha Bates
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking