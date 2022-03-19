SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match, March 21, 4:30 am IST

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between South Australian Scorpions and Victoria Women:
South Australian Scorpions will clash against Victoria Women for the first time in the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 on Monday. The two teams are scheduled to play at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 4:30 am IST on March 21.
South Australian Scorpions have played a total of seven matches so far and have won three games while two fixtures were abandoned due to rain. South Australia failed to deliver an impressive performance in their last game as they suffered a loss against ACT Meteors Women by a massive 110 runs.
Victoria Women, on the other hand, are aren’t doing well. They have won just one match so far and are languishing at the second-last position in the points table. Victoria Women were defeated by Tasmania Women in their recent encounter by seven wickets.
Ahead of the match between South Australian Scorpions and Victoria Women; here is everything you need to know:
SAU-W vs VCT-W Telecast
The SAU-W vs VCT-W match will not be telecast in India.
SAU-W vs VCT-W Live Streaming
The South Australian Scorpions vs Victoria Women fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app.
SAU-W vs VCT-W Match Details
The SAU-W vs VCT-W match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 4:30 am IST on March 21, Monday.
SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain- Josephine Dooley
Vice-Captain- Anna Lanning
Suggested Playing XI for SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Tegan McPharlin, Josephine Dooley
Batters: Annie ONeil, Anna Lanning, Rhiann O’Donnell, Emma De Broughe
All-rounders: Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth
Bowlers: Kate Peterson, Sophie Day, Tayla Vlaeminck
SAU-W vs VCT-W Probable XIs:
South Australian Scorpions: Kate Peterson, Emma De Broughe, Bridget Patterson, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Jemma Barsby (c), Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Brooke Harris, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie ONeil
Victoria Women: Rhiann O’Donnell, Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Anna Lanning, Amy Vine, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Samantha Bates, Holly Spencer, Sophie Day, Tayla Vlaeminck
