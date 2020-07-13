Saurashtra Curator Rasik Makwana Passes Away Aged 71

Veteran Saurashtra curator Rasik Makwana passed away early morning on Monday at age of 71.
Makwana has been associated with SCA as a curator since the early 1980s and has been instrumental in pitches for various cricket grounds in the region, including the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium as well as the ground and net practice area of the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.
Niranjan Shah, the former SCA secretary said, "Rasikbhai was a jovial man and had in-depth knowledge of curating pitches and grounds. His contribution in developing cricket grounds of Saurashtra shall always be fondly remembered."
His son Kamlesh Makwana is a first-class cricketer and the all-rounder was the first from Saurashtra to take 200 wickets in the Ranji Tropy.
