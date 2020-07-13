Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES GOTHENBURG, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 13 July, 2020

Almhult CC

8/0 (0.4)

Almhult CC
v/s
Seaside CC
Seaside CC

Toss won by Almhult CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Saurashtra Curator Rasik Makwana Passes Away Aged 71

His son Kamlesh Makwana is a first-class cricketer and the all-rounder was the first from Saurashtra to take 200 wickets in the Ranji Tropy.

Cricketnext Staff |July 13, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
Saurashtra Curator Rasik Makwana Passes Away Aged 71

Veteran Saurashtra curator Rasik Makwana passed away early morning on Monday at age of 71.


Makwana has been associated with SCA as a curator since the early 1980s and has been instrumental in pitches for various cricket grounds in the region, including the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium as well as the ground and net practice area of the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.


Niranjan Shah, the former SCA secretary said, "Rasikbhai was a jovial man and had in-depth knowledge of curating pitches and grounds. His contribution in developing cricket grounds of Saurashtra shall always be fondly remembered."


His son Kamlesh Makwana is a first-class cricketer and the all-rounder was the first from Saurashtra to take 200 wickets in the Ranji Tropy.

Rasik MakwanaSaurashtra cricketsaurashtra cricket association

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more