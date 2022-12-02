Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score Updates Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: SAU Win Toss; Opt to Bowl First vs MAH

Read more

title in 14 years – second overall. It won’t be wrong to say that it’s Maharashtra’s batting might against Saurashtra’s bowling prowess based on how the two teams have progressed to the summit clash.

When will the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra be played?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be played on December 2, Friday.

Where will the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra be played?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra begin?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will begin at 9:30 am IST on December 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be streamed live on the on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SAU vs MAH Full Squads

Saurashtra Squad: Harvik Desai (wk), Jaydev Unadkat (c), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut , Navneet Vora, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Cheteshwar Pujara

Maharashtra Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Saurabh Navale (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Divyang Hinganekar, Kedar Jadhav, Pavan Shah, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal

