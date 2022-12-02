Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score Updates Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: SAU Win Toss; Opt to Bowl First vs MAH

Live now
Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 09:29 IST
Ahmadabad, India
Live Updates Saurashtra vs Maharashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final: An in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad will be aiming to seal his memorable Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 with another big score and the title when he leads Maharashtra in the final today. In front of him will be the Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra and the battle-hardened side will present a stern challenge with their ace bowling attack, hoping for their first Vijay Hazare Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Pawan Shah played one off his backfoot and charged for a quick single but Chirag Jani stationed at mid-on is quicker and with one stump to aim at, he finds the bulls-eye and Shah has to depart for 4. Satyajeet Bachhav new batter and he copes one straight to his helmet from Jaydev Unadkat. Concussion protocol on now
Kushang Patel backing up his captain really well. 3 runs off his 2nd over. MAH 8/0 in 3 vs SAU
Jaydev Unadkat with another tidy over. Just a single off it. There was a huge caught behind appeal also against Pawan Shah but the Umpire is unmoved. MAH 5/0 in 3 vs SAU
Maharastra start slow as the ball is nipping and moving away. Rahul Tripathi, who is Indian team for Bangladesh tour, has been dropped. MAH 4/0(2)
Jaydev Unadkat with the first over and only a single as Ruturaj Gaikwad plays five deliveries. A single. Pavan Shah in place of Rahul Tripathi negotiates the final delivery. MAH 1/0 in 1 vs SAU
Saurashtra (Playing XI): Harvik Desai(w), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut
Maharashtra (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Saurabh Navale(w), Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Pavan Shah, Naushad Shaikh
Saurashtra win toss, opt to bowl.
The pitch looks a lot more drier. White in color, but this is the same pitch that was used in PQF between Punjab and Karnataka where Abhishek Sharma scored a century. Win toss, bat first.
We are down to the final and a few moments away from the all important toss in the final which is being played between Saurashtra and Maharashtra. Stay tuned.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Saurabh Navale (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Divyang Hinganekar, Kedar Jadhav, Pavan Shah, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal
Harvik Desai (wk), Jaydev Unadkat (c), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut , Navneet Vora, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Cheteshwar Pujara
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 wherein Saurashtra will face Maharashtra at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.
When will the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra be played?
The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be played on December 2, Friday.
Where will the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra be played?
The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
What time will the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra begin?
The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will begin at 9:30 am IST on December 2.
Which TV channels will broadcast the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra?
The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be telecast on Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra?
The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be streamed live on the on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
SAU vs MAH Full Squads
Saurashtra Squad: Harvik Desai (wk), Jaydev Unadkat (c), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut , Navneet Vora, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Cheteshwar Pujara
Maharashtra Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Saurabh Navale (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Divyang Hinganekar, Kedar Jadhav, Pavan Shah, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here