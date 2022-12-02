CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home »Cricket Home » News » Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score Updates Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: SAU Win Toss; Opt to Bowl First vs MAH

Live now

Auto Refresh

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score Updates Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: SAU Win Toss; Opt to Bowl First vs MAH

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Live Updates: Follow all the live updates of Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy Final in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

By: Cricketnext Staff

Vineet Ramakrishnan

News18.com

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 09:29 IST

Ahmadabad, India

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Cricket Score

Live Updates Saurashtra vs Maharashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final: An in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad will be aiming to seal his memorable Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 with another big score and the title when he leads Maharashtra in the final today. In front of him will be the Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra and the battle-hardened side will present a stern challenge with their ace bowling attack, hoping for their first Vijay Hazare Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Dec 02, 2022 09:27 IST

WICKET! Chirag Jani Runs Out Pawan Shah for 4. MAH 8/1

Pawan Shah played one off his backfoot and charged for a quick single but Chirag Jani stationed at mid-on is quicker and with one stump to aim at, he finds the bulls-eye and Shah has to depart for 4.   Satyajeet Bachhav new batter and he copes one straight to his helmet from Jaydev Unadkat. Concussion protocol on now

Dec 02, 2022 09:21 IST

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score Updates Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: MAH 8/0 in 3 vs SAU

Kushang Patel backing up his captain really well. 3 runs off his 2nd over. MAH 8/0 in 3 vs SAU

Dec 02, 2022 09:19 IST

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Cricket Score Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final: MAH 5/0 in 3 vs SAU

Jaydev Unadkat with another tidy over. Just a single off it. There was a huge caught behind appeal also against Pawan Shah but the Umpire is unmoved. MAH 5/0 in 3 vs SAU  

Dec 02, 2022 09:12 IST

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Cricket Score Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final: Slow Start

Maharastra start slow as the ball is nipping and moving away. Rahul Tripathi, who is Indian team for Bangladesh tour, has been dropped. MAH 4/0(2)

Dec 02, 2022 09:09 IST

And we are underway!

Jaydev Unadkat with the first over and only a single as Ruturaj Gaikwad plays five deliveries. A single. Pavan Shah in place of Rahul Tripathi negotiates the final delivery. MAH 1/0 in 1 vs SAU

Dec 02, 2022 09:08 IST

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Cricket Score Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final: Playing XIs

Saurashtra (Playing XI): Harvik Desai(w), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut

Maharashtra (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Saurabh Navale(w), Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Pavan Shah, Naushad Shaikh

Dec 02, 2022 08:55 IST

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Cricket Score Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final: Toss Update

Saurashtra win toss, opt to bowl.

Dec 02, 2022 08:54 IST

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Cricket Score Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final

The pitch looks a lot more drier. White in color, but this is the same pitch that was used in PQF between Punjab and Karnataka where Abhishek Sharma scored a century. Win toss, bat first.

Dec 02, 2022 08:41 IST

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Cricket Score Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final: Toss Coming Up.

We are down to the final and a few moments away from the all important toss in the final which is being played between Saurashtra and Maharashtra. Stay tuned.

Dec 02, 2022 08:23 IST

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Live: MAH Full Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Saurabh Navale (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Divyang Hinganekar, Kedar Jadhav, Pavan Shah, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal

Dec 02, 2022 08:22 IST

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live: SAU Full Squad

Harvik Desai (wk), Jaydev Unadkat (c), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut , Navneet Vora, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Cheteshwar Pujara

Dec 02, 2022 08:21 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 wherein Saurashtra will face Maharashtra at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.

Read more

title in 14 years – second overall. It won’t be wrong to say that it’s Maharashtra’s batting might against Saurashtra’s bowling prowess based on how the two teams have progressed to the summit clash.

When will the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra be played?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be played on December 2, Friday.

Where will the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra be played?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra begin?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will begin at 9:30 am IST on December 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be streamed live on the on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

SAU vs MAH Full Squads

Saurashtra Squad: Harvik Desai (wk), Jaydev Unadkat (c), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut , Navneet Vora, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Cheteshwar Pujara

Maharashtra Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Saurabh Navale (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Divyang Hinganekar, Kedar Jadhav, Pavan Shah, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

TAGS