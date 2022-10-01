Saurashtra vs Rest of India Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Irani Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The 2019-20 Ranji tournament winner Saurashtra will be locking horns with the Rest of India in the 2022 edition of the Irani Cup. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at theSaurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from October 01 to October 05.

Jaydev Unadkat will be the one leading the side. It was under him only that Saurashtra defeated Bengal in the final of the 2019-20 Ranji tournament to lift their maiden trophy. The team has an experienced player on their side in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara. The batter is in a good rhythm as he is coming after brilliant performances in England’s domestic tournaments.

As far as the Rest of the India squad is concerned, they will be led by Hanuma Vihari. He proved his capabilities as a captain during the Duleep Trophy by taking his team South Zone to glory. Mayank Agarwal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S.Bharat, and Umran Malik are some of the star players in the team.

When will the Irani Cup 2022 Match Saurashtra (SAU) vs Rest of India (ROI) start?

The game is scheduled to start on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Irani Cup 2022 match Saurashtra (SAU) vs Rest of India (ROI) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time will the Irani Cup 2022 match Saurashtra (SAU) vs Rest of India (ROI) begin?

The match will begin at 09:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saurashtra (SAU) vs Rest of India (ROI) match?

The Saurashtra vs Rest of India match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Saurashtra (SAU) vs Rest of India (ROI) match?

The Saurashtra vs Rest of India match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SAU vs ROI Irani Cup 2022 Match, Saurashtra probable playing XI against Rest of India: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Chetan Sakariya, Snell Patel, Harvik Desai, Samarth Vyas, Parth Bhut, Kishan Parmar

SAU vs ROI Irani Cup 2022 Match, Rest of India probable playing XI against Saurashtra: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S.Bharat, R Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arzan Nagwaswalla

