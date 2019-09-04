Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson Questions Selectors for Ignoring Small States

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson questioned the national selectors for ignoring players from his Saurashtra side in selections for India A squads.

Cricketnext Staff |September 4, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson Questions Selectors for Ignoring Small States

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson questioned the national selectors for ignoring players from his Saurashtra side in selections for India A squads. In a series of tweets, Jackson alleged that small sides aren't taken seriously and called for transparency from selectors.

India A are currently playing South Africa A in a home series.

Saurashtra lost to Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final last season. They were also runners-up in 2015-16.

The 32-year-old Jackson himself was in fine form last season scoring 854 runs from 21 innings at an average of 47.44, including two centuries. Jackson averages close to 50 from 66 first-class matches.

Saurashtra's left-arm spinner Dharmendrasingh Jadeja was the second highest wicket-taker last Ranji Trophy with 59 wickets from 11 matches. Neither Jackson nor Jadeja are part of the India A squads.

Jadeja and Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat were selected for the Duleep Trophy this season while Jackson missed out.

