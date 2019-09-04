Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson Questions Selectors for Ignoring Small States

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson questioned the national selectors for ignoring players from his Saurashtra side in selections for India A squads. In a series of tweets, Jackson alleged that small sides aren't taken seriously and called for transparency from selectors.
India A are currently playing South Africa A in a home series.
1/1 Saurashtra has played the ranji trophy finals this year, and surprisingly still no player even after performing at all platforms, dont get picked for the A series. so is the importance of playing the Ranji trophy finals zero.— Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) September 2, 2019
1/1 Saurashtra has played the ranji trophy finals this year, and surprisingly still no player even after performing at all platforms, dont get picked for the A series. so is the importance of playing the Ranji trophy finals zero.
— Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) September 2, 2019
2/2 or is that small state sides arnt taken seriously coz in the last 5 years @saucricket has played 3 finals under sitanshu kotaks coaching, (we have some very good performers since recent years with the bat and ball. ) but not got the deserved credit. — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) September 2, 2019
i am told not to question, but i strongly believe that we represent this beautiful organisation and association and we as players surely deserve to know why, and where we lack , orelse our carriers are just to goin to end wondering why🙏🏻. selectors should be transparent.— Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) September 2, 2019
i am told not to question, but i strongly believe that we represent this beautiful organisation and association and we as players surely deserve to know why, and where we lack , orelse our carriers are just to goin to end wondering why🙏🏻. selectors should be transparent.
Saurashtra lost to Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final last season. They were also runners-up in 2015-16.
The 32-year-old Jackson himself was in fine form last season scoring 854 runs from 21 innings at an average of 47.44, including two centuries. Jackson averages close to 50 from 66 first-class matches.
Saurashtra's left-arm spinner Dharmendrasingh Jadeja was the second highest wicket-taker last Ranji Trophy with 59 wickets from 11 matches. Neither Jackson nor Jadeja are part of the India A squads.
Jadeja and Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat were selected for the Duleep Trophy this season while Jackson missed out.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson Questions Selectors for Ignoring Small States
Wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson questioned the national selectors for ignoring players from his Saurashtra side in selections for India A squads.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 28, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
Jalaj Saxena Achieves Rare First-Class Record
Cricketnext Staff | September 3, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
Sunil Joshi Appointed Uttar Pradesh Ranji Coach
Cricketnext Staff | August 29, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
Panesar Open to Turning Out in Ranji Trophy for Puducherry
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019
AFG v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval All Fixtures
Team Rankings