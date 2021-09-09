SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 3RD OD between South Africa Women Emerging and Thailand Women, September 9 01:30 pm IST

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI Match between South Africa Women Emerging vs Thailand Women: South Africa Women Emerging will cross swords with Thailand Women once again on Thursday, September 9, in the third OD match of the five-match series. The exposures match between the two teams will take place at Senwes Park and it is slated to kick off at 01:30 pm (IST). The unofficial OD match between SAW-E and TL-W is not getting broadcasted in India but fans can check out the scorecard of the match on the Fan code app.

At the moment, the series is evenly poised at 1-1 as both South Africa Emerging Women and Thailand Women have won one game each.While South Africa won the first game of the series, Thailand level the score sheet in the second encounter by defeating the host by 68 runs.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s OD match between South Africa Women Emerging and Thailand Women:

SAW-E vs TL-W Telecast

The 3RD OD match between South Africa Women Emerging and Thailand Women is not televised in India.

SAW-E vs TL-W Live Streaming

The 3RD OD match between South Africa Women Emerging and Thailand Women can be live-streamed on the Fan Code app.

SAW-E vs TL-W Match Details

The 3RD OD match between SAW-E vs TL-W will be played on Thursday, September 9 at Senwes Park. The match between SAW-E vs TL-W will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Nattaya Boochatham

Vice-Captain - Leah Jones

Suggested Playing XI for SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batsmen: Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Faye Tunnicliffe, Andrie Steyn

All-rounder: Leah Jones, Delmi Tucker, Nattaya Boochatham

Bowlers: Jane Winster, Khayakazi Mathe, Onnicha Kamchomphu

SAW-E vs TL-W Probable XIs:

South Africa Women Emerging Predicted Playing XI: Andrie Steyn©, Palesa Mapoo(wk), Nobulumko Baneti, Khayakazi Mathe, Jane Winster, Leah Jones, Delmari Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Nicole de Klerk, Saarah Smith, Faye Tunnicliffe

Thailand Women Predicted Playing XI: Naruemol Chaiwai©, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong, Rosenan Kanoh

