SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 1st ODD, September 5, 1:30 PM IST

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODD between South Africa Emerging Women and Thailand Women: Thailand Women will be up against South Africa Emerging Women in five One Day matches followed by three T20 games. The tour will run from September 5 to September 19 at Potchefstroom. The first One Day fixture between the two sides will be played on September 5, Sunday.

The series is important for both teams as it will help them in preparing for the upcoming 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, scheduled in November. Coming into the match, Thailand Women will have momentum on their side. The team last defeated Zimbabwe Women by 2-1 in the three-match T20I series.

South Africa Emerging, on the other hand, haven’t played a competitive match since May 2021. The South African players will have a golden chance of performing well in the series and impressing the national selectors. The team will be led by Andrie Steyn.

Ahead of the match between South Africa Emerging Women and Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

SAW-E vs TL-W Telecast

The South Africa Emerging Women vs Thailand Women match will not be broadcast in India.

SAW-E vs TL-W Live Streaming

The match is available to be streamed live on Fancode.

SAW-E vs TL-W Match Details

The 1st ODD between South Africa Emerging Women and Thailand Women will be played on September 5, Sunday at 1:30 pm IST at Potchefstroom.

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nattaya Boochatham

Vice-captain: Leah Jones

Suggested Playing XI for SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Tebogo Macheke

Batters: Andrie Steyn, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Natthakan Chantham

All-rounders: Leah Jones, Delmi Tucker, Nattaya Boochatham

Bowlers: Ratanaporn Padunglerd,

SAW-E vs TL-W Probable XIs

South Africa Emerging Women: Andrie Steyn, Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas, Delmi Tucker, Anneke Bosch, Tebogo Macheke (wk), Khayakazi Mathe, Leah Jones, Nobulumko Baneti, Jane Winster, Nondumiso Shangase (c)

Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Naruemol Chaiwai, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Chanida Sutthiruang, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Sornnarin Tippoch, Thipatcha Putthawong

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here