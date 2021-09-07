SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 2nd ODD, September 7, 1:30 PM IST Tuesday

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s 2nd ODD between South Africa Emerging Women and Thailand Women: Thailand Women will be up against South Africa Emerging Women in the second One Day match of the five-match series. Senwes Park in Potchefstroom will host the fixture on September 7, Tuesday.

Coming into the contest on Tuesday, the host South Africa will be buzzing with confidence as they scripted an emphatic win over Thailand by 50 runs in the first One Day match. Put to bat first, the Proteas posted a target of 193 runs on the scoreboard in 45.1 overs. Faye Tunnicliffe emerged as the top scorer by smashing 86-ball 65.

Batting in the second innings, Thailand Women failed to deliver a comprehensive performance and were folded at a mere score of 142.

Playing the second match on Tuesday, the visiting team needs to regroup themselves and bounce back stronger to level the series. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to delivering another sensational performance to outclass the opposite team.

Ahead of the match between South Africa Emerging Women and Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

SAW-E vs TL-W Telecast

The South Africa Emerging Women vs Thailand Women match will not be broadcast in India.

SAW-E vs TL-W Live Streaming

The match is available to be streamed live on FanCode.

SAW-E vs TL-W Match Details

The 2nd ODD between South Africa Emerging Women and Thailand Women will be played on September 07, Tuesday at 01:30 pm IST at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nattaya Boochatham

Vice-captain: Faye Tunnicliffe

Suggested Playing XI for SAW-E vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Konacharoenkai

Batsmen: Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sarah Smith

All-rounders: Nattaya Boochatham, Delmi Tucker, Leah Jones

Bowlers: Onnicha Kamchomphu, Khayakazi Mathe, Jane Winster

SAW-E vs TL-W Probable XIs

South Africa Emerging Women: Faye Tunnicliffe, Sarah Smith, Andrie Steyn (C), Nicole de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Tebogo Macheke (WK), Delmo Tucker, Leah Jones, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti, Khayakazi Mathe

Thailand Women: Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiraung, Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Konacharoenkai (WK), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Naruemol Chaiwai (C)

