Saying Sourav Ganguly Was Scared to Face Me is Not True: Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar also praised Ganguly as the best Indian captain he has played against.

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2020, 2:00 PM IST
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was considered to be one of the best strokemakers in the game however his difficulties against pace and short bowling is well documented.

One of his fiercest rivals, Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar though says the current BCCI President was the bravest batsman he has bowled to in his career.

Akhtar, who played in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is bagged 178, 247, and 19 wickets respectively, said Ganguly was the only opener who could stand up to him with the new ball.

“People used to say that he was scared to face fast bowling, he was afraid to face me. I think all of that was rubbish. Sourav Ganguly was the bravest batsman, the only opener who could face me with the new ball,” said Akhtar in an interview with Helo app.

Akhtar said that Ganguly even with his limitations never backed away.

“He knew, he didn’t have the shots, I also targeted him by bowling at his chest but he never backed away, and still scored runs that are what I call bravery,” said Akhtar.

Ganguly, one of India’s most successful captains, hanged his boot in 2008 after playing 113 Tests, 311 ODIs, scoring 7212 and 11363 runs respectively. The southpaw also had 23 ODI hundreds to his name which is the third most by an Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Akhtar also praised Ganguly as the best Indian captain he has played against.

“If I talk about India, then it will be Sourav Ganguly. India haven’t produced a better captain than him. Dhoni is very good, he’s a superb captain but when you talk about team building then Ganguly did a great job,” said Akhtar.

