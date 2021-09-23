SBC vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Assam T20 2021 between Subansiri Champs and Brahmaputra Boys, September 23, 01:00 pm IST

SBC vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 Match between Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys: Subansiri Champs will lock horns with Brahmaputra Boys in the second match of Assam T20 2021 today. The match between SBC and BRB will take place at the Judges Field, Guwahati and it is slated to kick off at 01:00 pm (IST). The tournament is not getting broadcasted in India but the live stream of the match is available on the Fancode app.

Subansiri Champs had a terrific start in the tournament as they defeated Kaziranga Heroes in the first game of the series. However, they were unlucky as their next two matches were washed out due to rain.

On the other hand, Brahmaputra Boys will also be confident, heading into this encounter after defeating Kaziranga Heroes in their first game.

The rain interruptions have changed the equations of this tournament. And coming into this game, both Subansiri Champs and Brahmaputra Boys will be desperate to win theencounter to secure their qualification berth.

Date, venue, time and telecast; here are every detail about SBC vs BRB’s today’s fixture:

SBC vs BRB Telecast

The ASSAM T20 2021 match between Subansiri Champs and Brahmaputra Boys is not televised.

SBC vs BRB Live Streaming

The ASSAM T20 2021 match between Subansiri Champs and Brahmaputra Boys can be on the Fancode app and website.

SBC vs BRB Match Details

The ASSAM T20 2021 match between SBC vs BRB will be played on Thursday, September 23 at the Judges Field, Guwahati. The match between SBC vs BRB will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

SBC vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Raj Agarwal

Vice-Captain:Kunal Sakia

Suggested Playing XI for SBC vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper: Kunal Sakia

Batters: Saahil Jain, Rishav Das, Nilotpal Das

All-rounders: Sekhar Barman, Raj Agarwal, Gunjan Deka, Biplab Saikia

Bowlers: Mukhtar Hussain, Siddharth Sharma, Mikhail Doley

SBC vs BRB Probable XIs:

Subansiri Champs Predicted Playing XI: Aayush Kunal Sakia (c & wk), Manashjyoti Gogoi, Sunzow Brahma, Subham Mandal, Saahil Jain, Raj Agarwal, Sekhar Barman, Vikram Rawat, Siddharth Sharma, Sunil Lachit, Mekhail Doley

Brahmaputra Boys Predicted Playing XI: Anurag Talukdar (wk), Rishav Das (c), Chanakya Sharma, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Sarma, Biplab Saikia, Nilotpal Das, Bishal Roy, Sourav Saha, Gunjan Deka, Pushparaj Sharma

