SBC vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 Match, September 27, 01:00 PM IST

SBC vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Subansiri Champs and Brahmaputra Boys: In the 20th match of the 2021 edition of the Assam T20 League, Subansiri Champs will square off against Brahmaputra Boys. The two sides will lock horns with each other at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 27, Monday at 01:00 PM IST. Both Subansiri and Brahmaputra have done well in the competition and are thus expected to put up a good fight on Monday.

Subansiri Champs are currently third in the standings with three victories from six league matches. The team is on a two-match winning streak as they defeated Dihing Patkai Riders and Kaziranga Heroes by four wickets and 27 runs, respectively. The team will be looking forward to contouring their winning run in the T20 Championship.

Brahmaputra Boys, on the other hand, are placed a rung above Subansiri Champs in the points table. They have secured victory in four out of six league games. Brahmaputra are on a three-match winning streak and they will be hoping to make it four on Monday to occupy the top position in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Subansiri Champs and Brahmaputra Boys; here is everything you need to know:

SBC vs BRB Telecast

The Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys match will not be broadcasted in India.

SBC vs BRB Live Streaming

Assam T20, 2021 is live-streamed on Fancode.

SBC vs BRB Match Details

The 20th match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Subansiri Champs and Brahmaputra Boys at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 27, Monday at 01:00 PM IST.

SBC vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Saahil Jain

Vice-Captain: Biplab Saikia

Suggested Playing XI for SBC vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kunal Saikia

Batters: Saahil Jain, Rishav Das, Manashjyoti Gogoi

All-rounders: Pritam Das, Krishna Das, Raj Agarwal, Biplab Saikia

Bowlers: Sekhar Barman, Mukhtar Hussain, Siddharth Sharma

SBC vs BRB Probable XIs:

Subansiri Champs: Raj Agarwal, Sekhar Barman, Kunal Sakia (c & wk), Manashjyoti Gogoi, Subham Mandal, Saahil Jain, Siddharth Sharma, Pritam Das, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Mekhail Doley, Nasir Ullah

Brahmaputra Boys: Biplab Saikia, Sourav Kumar Saha (wk), Akash Chetri, Anurag Talukdar, Bishal Roy, Rishav Das (c), Mukhtar Hussain, Nilotpal Das, Kunal Sarma, Gunjan Deka, Krishna Das

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here