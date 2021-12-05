SBC vs DHC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA All Star T10 2021 Match 23, December 5, 10:30 am IST

SBC vs DHC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA All Star T10 2021 match between Soba Cricket Club and DHL Cricket Club: The 23rd match of the MCA All-Star T10 2021 will see the Soba Cricket Club (SBC) face-off with DHL Cricket Club (DHC) on Sunday, December 5. Both Group B teams had contrasting fortunes so far in the competition. SBC lost both their opening fixtures against UFC and Tamco Warriors by six and seven wickets respectively. The team is currently at the bottom of the group points table and are yet to open their account.

DHL Cricket Club are yet to register a win in the tournament. The team played three matches, lost two against Tamco Warriors and UFC by five runs and four-wickets respectively. While one remains abandoned. The team is currently place fourth in the Group B standings.

Both teams will look to outdo each other in this encounter which is scheduled to start at 10:45 am IST.

Ahead of the match between Soba Cricket Club and DHL Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

SBC vs DHC Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Soba Cricket Club vs DHL Cricket Club match in India

SBC vs DHC Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Soba Cricket Club vs DHL Cricket Club match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

SBC vs DHC Match Details

Soba Cricket Club vs DHL Cricket Club match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval, in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, December 5, at 10:30 am IST.

SBC vs DHC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Norshahrizat Nordin

Vice-Captain: Varun Varghese

Suggested Playing XI for SBC vs DHC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vivek Narayanasamy, Mohd Hafiz Aslam

Batters: Anirudh Pamaraju, A Mehmood, Arzin Ahmad Zahdi, Ahmad Sabri Idris

All-rounders: Mohd Saufli Salim, Norshahrizat Nordin

Bowlers: Pawan Ramineni, Varun Varghese, Syariz Amir Sarji

SBC vs DHC Probable XIs:

Soba Cricket Club: Ahmad Sabri Idris, Mohd Saufli Salim, Amirul Ehsan Ramil, Mohd Hafiz Aslam, Harfiz Hashim, Mohd Muazzam Abd Hadi, Norshahrizat Nordin, Arzin Ahmad Zahdi, Syariz Amir Sarji, Mohd Adlan Adnan, Muhammad Iqbal Azan

DHL Cricket Club: Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara, Anirudh Pamaraju, Karthik P, Arshad Mehmood, Vivek Narayanasamy, Manikandan Chandrasekaran, Murali CHakkarabani, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Vineel Saladi, Varun Varghese, Pawan Ramineni

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here