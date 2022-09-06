SBC vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Assam T20 2022 match, September 06, 12:30 PM IST

SBC vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2022 match between Subansiri Champs and Kaziranga Heroes: Subansiri Champs will square off against Kaziranga Heroes for the second time in the Assam T20 2022 league. In their first encounter, Kaziranga Heroes defeated Subansiri Champs by four wickets. Romario Sharma was the standout performer for his team. His knock of 29-ball 44 helped Heroes chase 151 runs with ease.

Speaking of their overall performance, Kaziranga hasn’t done much well in the league. They are currently second-last in the points table with just three wins from nine league matches. The team’s qualification chances are hanging by a thread. For Kaziranga to have an outside chance of making it to the top four, they need to win the Tuesday encounter by a good margin.

On the other hand, Subansiri Champs has qualified for the next round. They are currently second with six wins and just three losses. They are coming into the encounter after defeating Dihing Patkai Riders by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Subansiri Champs and Kaziranga Heroes, here is everything you need to know:

SBC vs KAH Telecast

Subansiri Champs vs Kaziranga Heroes game will not be telecast in India.

SBC vs KAH Live Streaming

Assam T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SBC vs KAH Match Details

SBC vs KAH match will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 12:30 PM IST on September 06, Tuesday.

SBC vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Rameez Rabbani

Vice-Captain – Rabi Chetri

Suggested Playing XI for SBC vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Romario Sharma, Saahil Jain, Rameez Rabbani, Nihar Narah

All-rounders: Akash Sengupta, Bishal Roy, Rabi Chetri

Bowlers: Ranjit Mali, Tridiv Kshetri, Kunal Sarma

SBC vs KAH Probable XIs:

Subansiri Champs: Bishal Roy, Ranjit Mali, Bishal Saha, Akash Chetri, Mukhtar Hussain, Saahil Jain (c), Sumit Ghadigaonkar(wk), Abdul Khureshi, Avinav Choudhury, Bikash Kurmi, Rabi Chetri

Kaziranga Heroes: Nihar Narah, Akash Sengupta, Jitu Ali, Roshan Alam, Kunal Sakia, Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Tridiv Kshetri, Rameez Rabbani, Danish Ahmed, Kunal Sarma

