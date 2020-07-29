SBK vs AAD Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajman Alubond – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 29, 2020

SBK vs AAD Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
SBK vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details
SBK vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details
July 29 – 11:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai
SBK vs AAD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Sharjah Bukhatir XI : Khalid Shah, Renjit Mani, Ansh Tandon, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Rizwan CP, Umair Ali, MF Farooq, Ali Anwaar, Gopakumar Gopalkrishnan, Syam Ramesh, Hazrat Bilal
Ajman Alubond : Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Ameer Hamza, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza
