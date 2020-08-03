Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS MALMO, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 August, 2020

1ST INN

Evergreen Cricket Club *

13/1 (2.0)

Evergreen Cricket Club
v/s
Karlskrona Cricket Club
Karlskrona Cricket Club

Toss won by Evergreen Cricket Club (decided to bat)

SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Emirates D10 Tournament Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 3, 2020

SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SBK vs DPS Dream11 Best Picks / SBK vs DPS Dream11 Captain / SBK vs DPS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |August 3, 2020, 5:09 PM IST
SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Emirates D10 Tournament Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 3, 2020

SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

SBK vs DPS Emirates D10 Tournament Live Streaming Details

Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

SBK vs DPS Emirates D10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

SBK vs DPS Emirates D10 Tournament Match Details

August 3 – 7:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai

SBK vs DPS Emirates D10 Tournament My Dream11 Team

SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan, Fayyad Ahmed

SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Faisal Amin, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah

SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Fahad Nawaz (VICE CAPTAIN), Renjith Mani (CAPTAIN), Ibtisham Sait

SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Fahad Al Hashmi, Gopakumar Gopalkrishnan, Syam Ramesh

SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir XI : Khalid Shah, Renjit Mani, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Rizwan CP, Umair Ali, Syam Ramesh, Junaid Shamzu, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar, Gopakumar Gopalkrishnan, Hazrat Bilal.

Dubai Pulse Secure : Fahad Nawaz, Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Mohammad Rashid, Fahad Al Hashmi, Rahman Gull.

