SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Emirates D10 Tournament Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 3, 2020

SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
SBK vs DPS Emirates D10 Tournament Live Streaming Details
SBK vs DPS Emirates D10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard
SBK vs DPS Emirates D10 Tournament Match Details
August 3 – 7:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai
SBK vs DPS Emirates D10 Tournament My Dream11 Team
SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan, Fayyad Ahmed
SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Faisal Amin, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah
SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Fahad Nawaz (VICE CAPTAIN), Renjith Mani (CAPTAIN), Ibtisham Sait
SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Fahad Al Hashmi, Gopakumar Gopalkrishnan, Syam Ramesh
SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Sharjah Bukhatir XI : Khalid Shah, Renjit Mani, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Rizwan CP, Umair Ali, Syam Ramesh, Junaid Shamzu, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar, Gopakumar Gopalkrishnan, Hazrat Bilal.
Dubai Pulse Secure : Fahad Nawaz, Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Mohammad Rashid, Fahad Al Hashmi, Rahman Gull.
