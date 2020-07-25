SBK vs ECB Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs ECB Blues – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

SBK vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
SBK vs ECB Emirates T10 Tournament
SBK vs ECB Emirates T10 Tournament
SBK vs ECB Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details
July 25 – 11:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai
SBK vs ECB Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team
SBK vs ECB Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Vrittya Aravind
SBK vs ECB Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chirag Suri (CAPTAIN), Muhammad Usman, Khalid Shah
SBK vs ECB Dream11 Team All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa (VICE CAPTAIN), Ahmed Raza, Renjith Mani, Ali Anwaar
SBK vs ECB Dream11 Team Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan
SBK vs ECB Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Sharjah Bukhatir XI : Fayyaz Ahmed, CP Rizwan, Umair Ali, Ansh Tandon, Renjith Mani, Hafeez Rehman, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Syam Ramesh, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwar, Nathan Shibu
ECB Blues : Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Taimoor Ali, Karthik Meiyappan, Arsalan Javed, Kashif Daud.
SBK vs ECB Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs ECB Blues
SBK vs ECB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SBK vs ECB Dream11 Best Picks / SBK vs ECB Dream11 Captain / SBK vs ECB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
