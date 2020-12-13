SC Allows CAB to Move BCCI Seeking Committee to Run Cricket in Bihar

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
SC Allows CAB to Move BCCI Seeking Committee to Run Cricket in Bihar
The Supreme Court has allowed the Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) to move the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) seeking to constitute an independent ad-hoc arrangement or a supervisory committee to run and manage the game of cricket and related activities in Bihar.
- IANS
- Updated: December 13, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
The Supreme Court has allowed the Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) to move the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) seeking to constitute an independent ad-hoc arrangement or a supervisory committee to run and manage the game of cricket and related activities in Bihar.
Vikas Mehta, representing CAB, submitted before the top court that the response from the BCCI should be called by the court for deciding the disputes in the case. Earlier this week, a bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi told advocate Mehta that if there are any surviving disputes, the applicants can approach the suitable forum. Mehta said the suitable forum to address this dispute is BCCI.
The secretary of CAB Aditya Verma filed an application, on behalf of CAB, in the top court contending that the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has fallen into a web of negative spiral. "As each faction calls an Annual General Meeting and takes a decision against the other faction, BCA has not only failed to register itself, but has failed to remain an association which is even working at present", said the application.
Verma said during this rigmarole of BCA's internal disputes, the game of cricket has been brought down to its knees in Bihar, as no payments are being released to the players, coaches, selectors, staff of Bihar's U-16, U-19, U-23 and senior teams. "It is necessary to point out that BCA is in a power conundrum and there are ongoing disputes between different factions in the BCA, wherein one faction is led by Jagannath Singh and the other faction is led by Rakesh Kumar Tiwari", said the application.
The top court had formed the committee under retired Justice R.M. Lodha through a judgment in 2015, which submitted its report in January 2016. Following, the top court had approved the final constitution of the BCCI and directed each of the members to undertake registration of their respective constitutions on the same line.
Verma has pointed that the BCA is not registered till date, which is a clear failure in compliance of the judgment of the top court in 2018. "That as per the recommendations of the aforementioned committee, the State of Bihar was to be a full member of Respondent No. 1 (BCCI). However, presently there is no association in the State of Bihar that is recognized by the Respondent No. 1 as a full member. Hence, the rival association of the Appellant (CAB), being Bihar Cricket Association is not a full member of Respondent No. 1", added the application.
Senior advocate P.S. Narasimha was appointed as amicus curiae through top court order on March 14, 2019, by the consent of all the parties to act as a mediator and resolve the disputes between the parties in the interlocutory applications. "Till a report was submitted by the Amicus Curiae, this Court directed that no matter pertaining to the BCCI or any State Cricket Association shall be entertained by any Court", top court.
The top court noted that the majority of the state associations have become compliant with the Lodha Committee's report accepted by it, pursuant to which elections have been conducted. The top court said the petitioners, various state cricket associations, can pursue other remedies for implementation of the recommendation made by Justice Lodha Committee. "Amicus Curiae has submitted a report of completion of the mediation and the order restraining the other Courts from adjudicating disputes brought before them need not to continue", said the top court, disposing of scores of matters, which either have become infructuous or settled through mediation.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking