SC Allows Non-compliant TNCA to Hold Polls Despite CoA Protest
he Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu State Cricket Association to hold elections to elect its office bearers. A bench comprising Justice S.A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao said that the election results will be subject to the final orders. The court also observed that the state cricket body can hold the elections, but it will not announce the results.
