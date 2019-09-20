Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: SA VS IND

live
SA SA
IND IND

Mohali

18 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

SC Allows Non-compliant TNCA to Hold Polls Despite CoA Protest

he Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu State Cricket Association to hold elections to elect its office bearers. A bench comprising Justice S.A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao said that the election results will be subject to the final orders. The court also observed that the state cricket body can hold the elections, but it will not announce the results.

IANS |September 20, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
SC Allows Non-compliant TNCA to Hold Polls Despite CoA Protest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu State Cricket Association to hold elections to elect its office bearers. A bench comprising Justice S.A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao said that the election results will be subject to the final orders. The court also observed that the state cricket body can hold the elections, but it will not announce the results.

"The election to the post of Assistant Secretary and Vice President would be subject to outcome of adjudication of the matter," said the court.

According to this order by the apex court, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association can conduct polls for office bearers scheduled on September 28. The court observed that the disqualifications would apply only to the office bearers.

It has been alleged that the state cricket body and four other state cricket bodies, till date, have not complied with the BCCI Constitution in its entirety.

At this observation of the court, the Committe of Administrators (CoA) objected that the Tamil Nadu cricket body did not comply with the BCCI Constitution. Senior advocate P.S. Narasimha, who is assisting the apex court as Amicus Curiae contended that only four out of 38 cricket associations have failed to adopt the new BCCI Constitution.

"We permit the applicant to hold the election the result of the election will be as per legal remedies available to all parties and also the final order passed by this court," the court reiterated.

The court passed this direction when senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state cricket body, submitted before the court that the cricket association should be at least allowed to hold elections.

The CoA, however, alleged the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association is yet to comply with the constitution, and it can probably set a wrong precedent. The Amicus indicated that the state cricket body should at least comply with those provisions of the constitution which have been complied by other state cricket association.

During the course of the arguments, the court said that it cannot resolve the matter right now, and if it found out that the elections are not held in accordance of the law, then they could be set aside.

In an interim order, the apex court directed that the disqualification norms shall remain confined to the office bearers only.

bcciL Nageswara RaoS A Bobdetnca

Related stories

BCCI Accepts Karthik's Apology on Violation of Contract Clauses, Matter Closed
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 2:40 PM IST

BCCI Accepts Karthik's Apology on Violation of Contract Clauses, Matter Closed

Cricketing Activities in Non-compliant States Will Not be Affected: Vinod Rai
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 5:05 PM IST

Cricketing Activities in Non-compliant States Will Not be Affected: Vinod Rai

BCCI Elections: MP, Chhattisgarh & Karnataka Comply With Amendments
Cricketnext Staff | September 13, 2019, 4:09 PM IST

BCCI Elections: MP, Chhattisgarh & Karnataka Comply With Amendments

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019

SA v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more