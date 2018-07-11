SC Allows TNCA to Host TNPL Minus Outstation Players

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 11, 2018, 11:27 AM IST
File image of Tuti Patriots, winners of the 2016 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. (Image: TNPL)

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Premier League is set to get underway as scheduled with the Supreme Court allowing the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to host the league. But the apex court has made it clear that no outstation player can participate. TNCA had moved the Supreme Court for clarifications on the eligibility of participation of outstation players after the BCCI at its SGM had cleared the way for outstation players to play in domestic leagues conducted by state associations.

The SC affirmed Committee of Administrators’ (CoA) stipulation and said that any player not registered with state cricketing body can't play in the tournament.

Even though the BCCI at its SGM had approved participation of uncapped outstation players, the CoA had deemed the SGM “null and void” and sent a letter asking state units not to issue NOCs to play in the TNPL.

The TNCA had written back to the CoA on mail questioning the reason behind such a move and added that the CoA in its letter had shown complete disregard for the players and went against the constitution of the BCCI.

The letter from TNCA secretary RI Palani further stated that there had been outstation players playing in TNCA leagues over the years. “Currently, the TNCA league has several "outstation" players playing within its jurisdiction and this has been so for several decades. Eminent former crickets such as Sunil Gavaskar, MAK Pataudi, Salim Durrani, ML Jaishimha, GR Vishwanath have played in TNCA tournaments. Likewise players like Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, Venkatesh Prasad, Vikram Rathore, Venkatapathy Raju, Arshad Hyub, Suith Somasundar have continued to play till recently.

“Even currently players like Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Sharma, Robin Bist, Shiker Bharath, AG Pradeep play in league tournaments organised by TNCA. We fail to understand how COA can seek to prevent uncapped young players from participating in this tournament and showcase their talent,” it said.

bcciCOAn srinivasantncaTNPL
First Published: July 11, 2018, 11:27 AM IST

