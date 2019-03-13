SC Hearing to Take Up State Association’s Pleas on Thursday

Loading...
On Thursday, the SC will review what ‘amicus curiae’ and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) PS Narasimha has to say after going through close to 80 applications filed by the different state associations. The associations have filed various applications in SC since August 9, 2018, when the SC ordered them to adopt the new BCCI Constitution.
Till date, only two associations have adopted the BCCI constitution which means the CoA is still unable to conduct the long-awaited BCCI elections and hand over the reins of the cricket body to the elected representatives.
CoA chairman Vinod Rai, who met with the other two members — Thodge and former India women captain Diana Edulji — in the Capital last week, made it clear to CricketNext that compliances from state associations were not discussed.
“The compliance status is the same as it was a couple of weeks back. We didn’t review anymore compliances in the meeting,” Rai had told CricketNext last Friday.
Bihar Cricket Association’s Aditya Verma, one of the petitioners in the case, will bring up this issue in front of the court on Thursday and also highlight the corrupt practices that are going on currently in his association.
“An FIR has already been filed in case against former BCA selectors for accepting bribe to select players in the team as exposed by a News18 sting operation. We are going to apprise the court about the situation and hope they take due notice,” Verma told CricketNext on Wednesday.
In addition to this, Verma said he would also bring up the matter of reopening investigation against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on sexual harassment claims.
“We would ask the SC to refer the matter of Johri’s sexual harassment case investigation to the new Ombudsman because the previous inquiry wasn’t conducted according to rules in the BCCI constitution. The amicus curiae (Narasimha) had raised this issue when asked by the SC judges on the urgency of hiring a new Ombudsman,” Verma said.
Rai had said last week that matter was only referred to the Ombudsman Jain, who was also present for the CoA meeting on Friday. “We have only referred the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul matter to the Ombudsman. That is the only issue being sent to him as of now,” Rai has said.
It has been more than two years since CoA have been running the BCCI and a swift election seems a difficult prospect unless the state associations’ applications and hurdles are dealt with quickly.
First Published: March 13, 2019, 2:48 PM IST