SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021, August 30, 2:00 PM IST

SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers between Scotland Women and France Women: In the ninth match of the 2021 edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers, Scotland Women will play against France Women. The game will be played at the La Manga Club in Cartagena on August 30, Monday at 2:00 PM IST.

Scotland Women will be playing their last league match of the Europe Qualifiers on Monday. The team needs a victory to continue their stay at the top of the points table. Scotland are currently atop the standings with three victories from three league matches. Scotland are heading into the match against France Women after defeating Germany Women by 10 wickets.

France Women have failed to deliver any decent performances in the T20 competition. The team is reeling at rock bottom in the points table with no points. France have lost all their three league games thus far. The team will be hoping to end their campaign on a winning note by causing an upset for Scotland Women.

Ahead of the match between Scotland Women and France Women; here is everything you need to know:

SC-W vs FR-W Telecast

The Scotland Women vs France Women match will not be broadcast in India.

SC-W vs FR-W Live Streaming

The match between SC-W vs FR-W is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SC-W vs FR-W Match Details

The ninth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers will be played between Scotland Women and France Women at the La Manga Club in Cartagena on August 30, Monday at 2:00 PM IST.

SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jennifer King

Vice-captain; Sarah Bryce

Suggested Playing XI for SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce, Maelle Cargouet

Batsmen: Becky Glen, Jennifer King, Lorna Jack

All-rounders: Katie McGill, Poppy McGeown, Emma Chance

Bowlers: Katherine Fraser, Megan McColl, Marie Violleau

SC-W vs FR-W Probable XIs

Scotland Women: Megan McColl, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Becky Glen, Abraha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Lorna Jack, Sarah Bryce (wk), Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji, Kathryn Bryce (c), Katie McGill

France Women: Thea Graham, Marie Violleau, Emmanuelle Brelivet (c), Emma Chance, Cindy Breteche, Tara Britton, Poppy Mc Geown, Jennifer King, Lara Aramus, Tracy Rodriguez, Maelle Cargouet (wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here