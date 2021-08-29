SC-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021, August 29, 2:00 PM IST

SC-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers between Scotland Women and Germany Women: In the seventh match of the 2021 edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers, Scotland Women will lock horns with Germany Women. The much-fancied game will be played at the La Manga Club in Cartagena on August 29, Sunday at 2:00 PM IST.

Scotland Women have shown signs of brilliance early in the competition. The team has been unbeatable in the league so far. Scotland started their campaign with a victory against Netherlands Women by six wickets. The team followed it up with another win over Ireland Women by five wickets. With four points to their credit, Scotland Women are currently second in the points table.

Germany Women, on the other hand, are reeling at the second-last spot. The team has won just one out of three league games. Germany lost their first two matches in the competition against Ireland Women and Netherlands Women, respectively. However, the team finally opened their account by winning their last match against France by nine wickets. Germany Women will be hoping to continue the winning momentum on Sunday too.

Ahead of the match between Scotland Women and Germany Women; here is everything you need to know:

SC-W vs GR-W Telecast

The Scotland Women vs Germany Women match will not be broadcast in India.

SC-W vs GR-W Live Streaming

The match between SC-W vs GR-W is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SC-W vs GR-W Match Details

The seventh match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers will be played between Scotland Women and Germany Women at the La Manga Club in Cartagena on August 29, Sunday at 2:00 PM IST.

SC-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kathryn Bryce

Vice-captain: Sarah Bryce

Suggested Playing XI for SC-W vs GR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce

Batsmen: Becky Glen, Janet Ronalds, Anna Healey

All-rounders: Katie McGill, Kathryn Bryce, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur

Bowlers: Katherine Fraser, Megan McColl, Bianca Loch

SC-W vs GR-W Probable XIs

Scotland Women: Kathryn Bryce (c), Katie McGill, Megan McColl, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Becky Glen, Abraha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Lorna Jack, Sarah Bryce (wk), Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji

Germany Women: Bianca Loch, Peris Wadenpohl, Sharanya Sadarangani, Anne Bierwisch, Janet Ronalds, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Milena Beresford, Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Stephanie Frohnmayer

