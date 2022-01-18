SC-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 match, January 18, 10:45 am IST

SC-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 match 1 between Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Scotland Women will be up against Sri Lanka Women in the second match of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 on Tuesday, January 18. Scotland Women have been looking in good form as they topped the group by winning all four of their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier matches.

However, they were beaten by 11-runs in the CWG warm-up match against Bangladesh Women and will now aim to put on an improved performance in their first qualifying game. Kathryn Bryce will lead the side and the team has done well under her in the past.

Sri Lanka Women haven’t played T20Is in recent times. They head into this qualifying campaign after they thumped Malaysia by 84 runs in the CWG Women’s Qualifier warm-up match. Chamari Atapattu will be leading their side and has they also formidable players like Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, and Oshadi Ranasinghe among others who will be aiming to contribute greatly to their team’s first success.

Ahead of the match between Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women; here is everything you need to know:

SC-W vs SL-W Telecast

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women game will not be telecast in India.

SC-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 matches will be streamed live on ICC.tv but will need to buy a pass for the same.

SC-W vs SL-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Oval, in Kaula Lampur, Malaysia. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:45 am IST on Tuesday, January 18.

SC-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kathryn Bryce

Vice-Captain: Oshadi Ranasinghe

Suggested Playing XI for SC-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Prasadani Weerakkody

Batters: Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Abbi Aitken-Drummond

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kathryn Bryce, Katie McGill

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser

SC-W vs SL-W Probable XIs:

Scotland Women: Sarah Bryce (WK), Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce (C), Katie McGill, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Megan McColl, Ellen Watson, Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji, Abtaha Maqsood, Ailsa Lister

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Prasadani Weerakkody (WK), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Tharika Sewwandi, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here