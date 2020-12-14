- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
SCA Begins Preparatory Camp Ahead of Upcoming Domestic Season
The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on Monday said the training camp for the upcoming domestic season has begun after all the players tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 14, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on Monday said the training camp for the upcoming domestic season has begun after all the players tested negative for the COVID-19 virus. "Preparatory camp started on December 11 and is on at SCA stadium as per guidelines and SOP of BCCI for prevailing situation of COVID-19," the cricket body said in a media release. "Before starting of the camp, all players were tested for RT-PCR and all of them tested negative."
Saurashtra are the reigning Ranji Trophy champions, having claimed the victory after drawing the finals against Bengal in the 2019-20 season.
SCA president Jaydev Shah expressed optimism that Saurashtra would be able to clinch the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, the national T20 championship.
"Season 2019-20 has been one of the most memorable year for SCA. We shall have many more successes and laurels in coming years," Shah was quoted as saying in the release.
"We have so far won two prestigious domestic tournaments of BCCI, Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. We shall also bring another prestigious trophy of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament.
"Preparatory camp is utmost important for upcoming limited tournaments of BCCI. We all hope that very soon we have utmost normal Cricketing activities, he added.
SCA also stated that after the preparatory camp, around six practice T20 matches shall be played from December 17 to 22.
The BCCI plans to conduct the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from January 10, the venues for which will be declared shortly.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking