SCC vs DOHS Dream11 Prediction And Tips: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 2021, June 11 8:30 AM IST

SCC vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Shinepukur Cricket Club and Old DOHS Sports Club Dhaka Premier League T20 2021: Shinepukur Cricket Club will be up against Old DOHS Sports Club on Friday, June 11 at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar. Till now, the two teams have not been able to perform in the tournament. Shinepukur Cricket Club currently have one win and three points to their credit from a total of six matches that they have played.Old DOHS Sports Club, on the other hand, have two wins and six points from the same number of matches in their kitty. The upcoming match between SCC and DOHS will begin from 8:30 AM IST.

Ahead of the match between Shinepukur Cricket Club and Old DOHS Sports Club, here is everything you need to know:

SCC vs DOHS Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

SCC vs DOHS Live Streaming

Select matches of the Dhaka Premier League T20 will be available to stream live on Dsports.

SCC vs DOHS Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 11 at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar. The game will start at 8:30 AM IST.

SCC vs DOHS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Anisul Islam Emon

Vice-Captain: Tanvir Islam

Suggested Playing XI for SCC vs DOHS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Mahidul Islam Ankon

Batsmen – Rakin Ahmed, Anisul Islam Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rayan Rahman

All-rounders – Mohimenul Khan, Towhid Hridoy, Sumon Khan

Bowlers – Tanvir Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mohor Sheikh

SCC vs DOHS Probable XIs

Shinepukur Cricket Club: Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohor Sheikh, Sabbir Hossain, Sajjadul Haque, Amite Hasan, Robiul Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Murad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Old DOHS Sports Club: Pritom Kumar, Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Rahyan Rafsan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohimenul Khan, Mohammad Santu, Rakibul Hasan, Al Islam, Rayan Rahmanl, Mohammad Rashid

