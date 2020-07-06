SCC vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 6. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.
SCC vs NAC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
SCC vs NAC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Match Details
July 6– 9:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm
SCC vs NAC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka My Dream11 Team
SCC vs NAC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Rashid Khan
SCC vs NAC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Samiullah Rahmani (CAPTAIN), Sohail Zahid, Azam Momand
SCC vs NAC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Wakil Jalali, Aftab Ahmad (VICE CAPTAIN), Khalid Mehmood, Khalid Azizi
SCC vs NAC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Lemar Momand, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa
ALSO READ: European Cricket Series T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Live Streaming, Full Squads & Fixtures: All You Need to Know
SCC vs NAC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Saltsjobaden CC Farhan Ali, Mehran Khan, Shahid Ali, Arslan Ali, Aftab Ahmad, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Muhammad Munir, Imran Ullah, Khurshed Alam, Khalid Mehmood.
Nacka CC Muhammad Nawaz, Khalid Azizi, Samiullah Rahmani, Sohail Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Rashid Khan, Wakil Jalali, Omran Zazai, Azam Momand, Lemar Momand, Syed Ahmad.
SCC vs NAC Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Saltsjobaden CC vs Nacka CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 6, 2020
