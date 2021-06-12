SCE vs KSV Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 match, June 12, 12:30 pm IST

SCE vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between SC Europa and Kummerfelder Sportverein: SC Europa will square off against Kummerfelder Sportverein in the first semi-final match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. The thrilling encounter will be played at Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 12, Saturday at 12:30 pm IST.

SC Europa delivered a decent performance in the league stage as they scripted victory in five out of nine league matches. Europa managed to secure a berth for themselves in the semi-final after defeating 1. Kieler HTC in the quarter-final by 17 runs.

Kummerfelder Sportverein, on the other hand, finished the league stage as the table toppers. They secured victory in eight out of nine league matches and are a team to beat in the T10 Championship. KSV continued their dominance in the quarter-final too as they defeated the First Contact by 19 runs.

Ahead of the match between SC Europa and Kummerfelder Sportverein; here is everything you need to know:

SCE vs KSV Telecast

The SC Europa vs Kummerfelder Sportverein match will not be broadcasted in India.

SCE vs KSV Live Streaming

The match between SCE vs KSV is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SCE vs KSV Match Details

The first semi-final of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between SC Europa and Kummerfelder Sportverein at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 12, Saturday at 12:30 pm IST.

SCE vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Bilal Shinwari

Vice-Captain- Israfeel Aryubi

Suggested Playing XI for SCE vs KSV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dilraj Singh

Batsmen: Shoaib Azam-Khan, Israfeel Aryubi, Asad Ahmad Khan

All-rounders: Shekib Naibkhail, Bilal Shinwari, Sahel Darwish, Victor Vusumuzi Moyo

Bowlers: Wahidullah Amini, Abdul Wajid Khan, Avi Soni

SCE vs KSV Probable XIs:

SC Europa: Abdul Wajid Khan, Bilal Shinwari, Hikman Shinwari, Israfeel Aryubi, Mohsin Muhammad (wk), Sahel Darwish (c), Samiullah Habibi, Shabeer Arabzaie, Umar Farooq, Wahidullah Amini, Mohibullah Nayel

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Asad Ahmad Khan, Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Dilraj Singh, Muhammad Hazrat Said, Rajan Sharma, Shekib Naibkhail, Shoaib Azam-Khan (c), Victor Vusumuzi Moyo, Zaid Hasan (wk), Safiullah Ahmadzai

