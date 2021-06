SCE vs PSV Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Kiel, June 8 04:30 pm IST

SCE vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel Match between SC Europa vs PSV Hann-Munden: SC Europa will lock horns with PSV Hann-Munden in the 31st match of the ECS T10 Kiel on Tuesday at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match will start at 04:30 pm (IST). Both SC Europa and PSV Hann-Munden will again face each other in the 32nd match of the league at 06:30 pm (IST).

So far, SC Europa are having an exciting campaign. They have won three out of theirfour opener games and currently occupy the second spot in Group B points table. SC Europa registered a 16-run win over VfB Fallersleben on their previous outing,

On the other hand, PSV Hann-Munden are coming into this series after losing to KSV Cricket in the semifinal of the ECS Kummerfeld tournament. And PSV Hann-Munden would look to kick-start their ECS T10 Kiel on a good note by winning their first two games against SC Europa.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Kiel match between SC Europa and PSV Hann-Munden; here is everything you need to know:

SCE vs PSV Telecast

The match between SCE vs PSV is not televised in India

SCE vs PSV Live Streaming

The match between SCE vs PSV can be live-streamed on FanCode, and the European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

SCE vs PSV Match Details

The match between SCE vs PSV will be played on Tuesday, June 8 at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The game will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

SCE vs PSV captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Israfeel Aryubi.

Vice-captain: Gulraiz Mustafa

SCE vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dawood Aryubi

Batsmen: Atiqullah Bawar, Kashif Abbasi and Adeel Ahmad

All-Rounders: Israfeel Aryubi, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa and Matiullah Yousafzai

Bowlers: Bilal Shinwari, Wajid Khan and Dev Rana

SCE vs PSV probable playing XI:

SC Europa predicted playing XI: Wajid Khan, Atiqullah Bawar, Bilal Shinwari, Dawood Aryubi, Dev Rana, Israfeel Aryubi, Kashif Abbasi, Muhammad Mohsin (wk), Sahel Darwish (c), Shabeer Arabzaie and Mohibullah Nayel

PSV Hann-Munden predicted playing XI: Asadullah Sangari (wk), Gulraiz Mustafa (c), Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Sajed Jabarkhel, Amin Zadran, Awalkhan Safi, Vinod Joshi, Hiren Patel, Matiullah Yousafzai and Junaid Javed

