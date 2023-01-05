SCG Honours Belinda Clark as She Becomes First Female Cricketer to Have a Statue

Australia’s former captain Belinda Clark became the first female cricketer to have a statue in the world. A bronze statue has been made in her honour outside the Sydney Cricket Ground which stands alongside Richie Benaud, Steve Waugh, Stan McCabe and Fred Spofforth among the cricketers at the ground.

Clark had a great cricketing career wherein she played 15 Tests and 118 one-day internationals and one T20I. She also became the first player to score a double century in ODIs when she made 229 not out against Denmark in 1997.

After unveiling the sculpture, Clark said that it motivates to be courageous and to break all the conventions.

“I’m excited to have the sculpture in place and for people to now look at it and perhaps wonder what that is, who that is and to be able to tell a bit of a story is really important," Clark said.

“The sculpture encapsulates being able to have a go - to be courageous, to take on those challenges and break convention.

“I want people to take away that you can do anything you want if you put your mind to it and you have good people around you, and I think I’ve been very fortunate to have had great support and have a bit of an imagination to take my game where I wanted to take it, and hopefully the sport is in a better place for it," she added.

Clark’s journey is a source of inspiration as she has been a pioneer of Cricket Australia, Cricket New South Wales and the ICC.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said, “I am absolutely thrilled that Belinda Clark has been honoured with a sculpture in the SCG precinct and becomes the first female cricketer to receive this recognition.

“Belinda not only compiled a superb playing record for Australia as a batter and captain; she helped inspire the current generation of cricketers and, as an administrator, has had a profound impact on community cricket and the growth in participation.

“On behalf of Australian Cricket, I would like to congratulate Belinda whose sculpture will stand very proudly alongside all the other sporting greats recognised in the SCG precinct."

