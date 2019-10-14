SCG Pitch Damage Forces NSW to Shift Sheffield Shield Matches From Iconic Venue
The main square of the Sydney Cricket Ground was damaged when the Sydney Roosters Rugby League Team trained at the stadium a fortnight ago, causing Sheffield Shield matches that were to be played at the iconic venue to be moved away.
SCG Pitch Damage Forces NSW to Shift Sheffield Shield Matches From Iconic Venue
The main square of the Sydney Cricket Ground was damaged when the Sydney Roosters Rugby League Team trained at the stadium a fortnight ago, causing Sheffield Shield matches that were to be played at the iconic venue to be moved away.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 13, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Mitchell Marsh Smashes Dressing Room Wall After Dismissal, Injures Hand
Cricketnext Staff | October 12, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Tim Paine Slams First-class Ton After 13 Years
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
Warner Scores Ton For New South Wales, Ends Poor Red Ball Form
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
NED v KENDubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
OMA v UAEAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings