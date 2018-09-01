Schedule for 'Biggest' England tour of the Caribbean Announced

(Getty Images)

Loading...

Cricket West Indies (CWI), on Friday, announced the dates for what they said will be the "biggest" England tour of the Caribbean since 2009. The two-month long tour, comprising three Test matches, five One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals, will commence from January 23 next year.

This will be Windies' longest home series against England in a decade. It was in 2009 when Windies (then West Indies) beat England in the Test series - they won the five-match series 1-0. The last time these two sides met in the 90-over format, England defeated Windies 2-1 in their home country in 2017. England last toured West Indies in 2014-15 where the Test series ended in a draw (1-1).

England will kick off their campaign with the four-day warm-up game in The Three Ws Oval. While Barbados, Antigua and St. Lucia will stage the Test matches, Barbados, Grenada and St Lucia will share the five ODIs. The two teams will stay in St Lucia for the first T20I on March 5 before flying to St Kitts for the last two encounters to round off the tour.

Meanwhile, both England and Windies, who had to go through the qualifiers to cement a place in the 10-team 2019 World Cup, will look the ODI series as a preparatory for the mega-event.

The CWI chief executive officer Johnny Grave said it will be a special occasion for the cricket fans. “England coming to the region is always a special occasion for cricket fans, and we are pulling out all the stops for a successful series on and off the field,” he said.

“West Indies fans create a unique spectator atmosphere and not only do England fans add to this, they bring in a significant tourism boost to the region as thousands will travel here to enjoy the cricket and experience the unique Caribbean culture and hospitality.”

Full itinerary

23-27 Jan – 1st Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados

31 Jan-4 Feb – 2nd Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

9-13 Feb – 3rd Test, Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

20 Feb – 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

22 Feb – 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

25 Feb – 3rd ODI, National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

27 Feb – 4th ODI, National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

2 Mar – 5th ODI, Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

5 Mar – 1st T20I, Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

8 Mar – 2nd T20I, Warner Park, St Kitts

10 Mar – 3rd T20I, Warner Park, St Kitts

First Published: September 1, 2018, 1:59 PM IST