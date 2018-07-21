Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Scholarships, Exposure in Pipeline for Talented Cricketers From Tendulkar's Academy

PTI | Updated: July 21, 2018, 12:10 PM IST
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.

After the launch of Sachin Tendulkar's new academy in partnership with Middlesex was announced, the Indian batting legend said that it is a huge step in realizing his dream of ensuring that the best Indian cricketing talents get state-of-the-art training facilities.

Speaking to PTI, he said, "Without doubt talented boys will get an opportunity to travel to England and train at the Middlesex Academy. There will be focus on the children coming from the less privileged society. We will try to provide them every assistance that they couldn’t afford."

It has been reliably learnt that 100% scholarships will be provided to the most talented cricketers from the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy (TMGA). When asked why he chose Middlesex for the tie-up, Tendulkar said, "Whenever I have been in the UK during my playing days, I have trained a lot at the Middlesex Academy (headquartered at the Lord’s). So I had a fair idea about how they function. They came up with the idea last year.

"I want to build a solid club culture and that’s why the academy will have tennis, badminton, squash courts along with swimming pool. As I have maintained, it’s time we become a sport playing nation from a sport loving one."

The TMGA will have various centres across the world, including one in Mumbai. The first camp of the academy will take place after the end of the monsoon season in the city. "When we decided to launch the academy, we wanted to start off with Mumbai but due to the monsoons, we are planning to have the camp in November," Tendulkar concluded.

lord'sMiddlesexMiddlesex Academymumbaisachin tendulkar
First Published: July 21, 2018, 11:31 AM IST
